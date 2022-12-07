Real Madrid set to meet Palmeiras' €72m transfer demands to sign Endrick in July 2024

Real Madrid are willing to meet Palmeiras' €72 million (£62m/$76m) asking price for 16-year-old starlet Endrick and will sign him in 2024.

Madrid ready to match Palmeiras' asking price

Must wait until he turns 18 in July 2024

Player not yet informed of possible deal

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The European and Spanish champions will pay the transfer fee in instalments until the striker makes the transfer in July 2024 when he turns 18 and will be eligible to move abroad, GOAL can confirm.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Madrid have been leading the race to sign Endrick for some time, with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain also showing interest in the teenager, who has scored three goals in seven senior appearances for Palmeiras. However, Endrick has not yet been told about a possible deal with Madrid. Part of his entourage travelled to Qatar for the World Cup and will return when the competition ends on December 18.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Palmeiras will earn €60m (£52m/$63m) tax free from the sale of Endrick as Madrid have agreed to pay €12m in transaction taxes.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? The Spanish giants will have to finish the next two seasons before they can bring in the rising Brazilian star. They will return to La Liga action on December 30 with a game against Real Valladolid.