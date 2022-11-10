Real Madrid-linked Endrick reveals Benzema admiration & backs Vinicius Jr to 'conquer the world' while confirming European transfer dream

Real Madrid target Endrick has revealed that he follows Karim Benzema and also backed compatriot Vinicius Jr. to have a stellar World Cup in Qatar.

Real Madrid among the suitors of Endrick

Learns from Benzema

Backs Vinicius to shine in Qatar

WHAT HAPPENED? The 16-year-old has been hitting the right notes with Palmeiras and has scored three goals in his last five Serie A appearances, which have led the European powerhouses to take an interest, including the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona. The youngest pro debutant in the club's history has now revealed that he learns from the best players in La Liga, with Benzema and Vinicius Junior among those he admirers most.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Benzema, [Robert] Lewandowski, Vinícius Jr. and Raphinha are high-class players that I try to watch to learn from them," he stated in an interview with the EFE agency.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Endrick also backed Vinicius to shine at the World Cup, and hopes to play alongside him for the Brazil national team in the near future. "I think he will conquer the world and that in this World Cup (in Qatar) he will be one of the best,'' he said. ''He will make an extraordinary duo with Neymar. I never imagined having a friendship with Vini because he is someone I only see on television and I hope we can have a lasting friendship.''

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Endrick became the youngest player to feature for the Palmeiras senior side last month and a few weeks later he made history as their youngest-ever goal scorer. Despite the interest from top teams, the player has said that he does not care which sides are scouting him as he is committed to Palmeiras.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENDRICK? The forward will be next in action for Palmeiras against Internacional on November 14 in the Brazilian Serie A.