Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that he is happy with his squad, suggesting that Real Madrid will not make a move for Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Ancelotti appears to rule out Mbappe move

Mbappe refusing to sign new PSG deal

PSG want to sell striker this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Italian coach said that his Real Madrid squad is 'complete', despite rumours linking Mbappe with Los Blancos. The PSG attacker is out of contract next summer and is expected to join Madrid as a free agent, although the French side want to sell him before the end of the current transfer window.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking ahead of Real Madrid's friendly against Barcelona on Saturday, Ancelotti said: "I think we are complete. The new players are doing very well. Brahim [Diaz] and Joselu have shown that they can contribute to the team offensively. I think the team has a lot of attacking options to give us chances to score goals."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG are convinced Mbappe has agreed to join Madrid in 2024 after the French striker refused to hold talks with Al-Hilal over a proposed €300 million (£259m/$332m) move. When asked directly about the 24-year-old, Ancelotti said: "It doesn't bother me when you ask me about him, but I'm not going to answer."

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE?: Mbappe has shown he has no intention of spending a year in Saudi Arabia before joining Real Madrid for free, but having already splashed £115m on Jude Bellingham, the Spanish giants are unlikely to be able to afford Mbappe this summer. An awkward stand-off between PSG and Mbappe looks set to overshadow their and his 2023-24 campaign.