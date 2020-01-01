'We are just puppets of FIFA and UEFA' - Kroos criticises European Super League plans

Amid talk of a new continental competition being formed, the Real Madrid midfielder has hit out at football's governing bodies

Toni Kroos has accused FIFA and UEFA of treating footballers like "puppets" by creating new tournaments at club and international level.

Kroos will this week represent in the , a competition formed two years ago with the aim of replacing friendly matches.

The FIFA Club World Cup has also recently been expanded and there is talk of a new European being formed in the coming years.

More teams

However, midfielder Kroos is completely against the idea of cramming more fixtures into an already packed schedule.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

"With the invention of all these new things we seem to be just the puppets of FIFA and UEFA," he said. "These competitions are created to suck everything out of every single player physically and to suck out as much money as possible.

"When certain things work well it is a good idea to leave them that way."

Speaking on his Einfach mal Luppen podcast, which he hosts together with brother Felix, Kroos also took aim at fellow professionals who choreograph their goal celebrations.

Referencing celebrations by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has previously sported a Spiderman mask, and Antoine Griezmann, who simulates dance moves from video game Fortnite, Kroos said: "I find it very silly. Even worse is if there are any objects hidden in their socks. Aubameyang once celebrated and took out a mask. That's where it ends with me.

"I don't think that's a good role model, either. What nonsense."

Kroos has enjoyed immense success at Real Madrid, and recently said he intends to retire at Santiago Bernabeu despite regular transfer links with clubs like .

Article continues below

He said: "I always like to go back to Germany because it is my country and it is my language, but I really enjoy life in Madrid and playing for Real Madrid.

"I have had offers, but I never spoke with other clubs because my idea is to finish my career at Real Madrid ".

Kroos is currently with the Germany squad for a trio of international fixtures this week. They host in a friendly before a Nations League double header, at home to then away against .