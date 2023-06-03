Real Madrid move incoming? Jude Bellingham house hunting in Spanish capital ahead of potential transfer from Borussia Dortmund

As the final details of Jude Bellingham's move to Real Madrid are confirmed, the Borussia Dortmund star has begun house hunting in Spain's capital.

£100m+ transfer almost completed

Bellingham's representatives already house hunting

Spanish giants finalising six-year deal

WHAT HAPPENED? The transfer is yet to be confirmed, but everyone in football seems to know that the midfielder is off to Real Madrid this summer. And with the details currently being finalised, the England international's representatives are wasting no time in getting Bellingham settled. According to the Daily Mail, the search for apartments in the Spanish capital has already begun.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real's swoop for the 19-year-old England international will be seen as a major victory for those at the club — they've fought off competition from the likes of Manchester City and PSG to get the seal of approval from Bellingham himself, despite underperforming this season. The addition of one of Europe's most talented young players, a man who has already racked up 132 Bundesliga appearances - plus 24 goals and 25 assists - at the age of just 19, could be exactly what's needed to get Madrid back on track.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It's also been reported that Bellingham has already shared an emotional goodbye with his Dortmund team-mates, accompanied by his mum Denise. BVB fans will be sad to lose their talismanic young star, but it looks like the reported six-year-deal is all but wrapped up. The main consolation, at least, is that the Bundesliga title challengers are set to pocket over £100 million ($125m) from the transfer.

WHAT NEXT FOR DORTMUND? With the crushing blow of losing out on the title on final day compounded by the loss of Bellingham, it's not been a great week for Borussia Dortmund. Still, the funds from the sale of their precocious talent could be crucial in helping them mount another serious title challenge next season. With the right signings, added to a talented bunch including promising players like Gio Reyna, it could be a bright future for BVB.