Real Madrid injury woes continue as Isco out with hamstring strain

The Spanish giants have announced the playmaker is set for a spell on the sidelines

will be without Isco after the midfielder picked up a hamstring strain.

The 27-year-old made his second appearance of the season as he started Saturday's 1-1 draw with Valladolid.

However, he is now set for a spell on the sidelines with Real Madrid announcing on Wednesday that the Spaniard is struggling with a muscle problem.

A statement on the club's official website read: "After the tests carried out today on our player Isco Alarcon by the Real Madrid Medical Services he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the bps femoris. His recovery will continue to be assessed."

