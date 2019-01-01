Real Madrid injury woes continue as Isco out with hamstring strain
Real Madrid will be without Isco after the midfielder picked up a hamstring strain.
The 27-year-old made his second appearance of the season as he started Saturday's 1-1 draw with Valladolid.
However, he is now set for a spell on the sidelines with Real Madrid announcing on Wednesday that the Spaniard is struggling with a muscle problem.
A statement on the club's official website read: "After the tests carried out today on our player Isco Alarcon by the Real Madrid Medical Services he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the bps femoris. His recovery will continue to be assessed."
