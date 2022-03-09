Real Madrid hero Benzema becomes oldest player to score Champions League hat-trick
Real Madrid hero Karim Benzema has become the oldest player to ever score a Champions League hat-trick, doing so in a 3-2 aggregate last-16 victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.
The 34-year-old pounced on a Gianluigi Donnarumma mistake in the 61st minute before scoring a deflected shot in the 76th minute and putting his team ahead with a first-time strike in the 78th minute.
With his effort, the Blancos are on to the Champions League quarter-final for fifth time in seven years.
Editors' Picks
- Man Utd, Real Madrid or PSG - Who will Pochettino be managing next season?
- How Havertz benched Lukaku to become Chelsea's answer to Kane and Benzema
- Real Madrid magician Modric back to his best ahead of Champions League showdown with PSG
- Champions League 2021-22 Power Rankings: PSG rise as Bayern Munich fall from top spot
Benzema's record
With his hat-trick, Benzema brought his total to 67 Champions League goals for Real Madrid, one ahead of Raul (66) and behind only Cristiano Ronaldo (105) in the competition’s history.
In addition to being the oldest-ever scorer in the Champions League era, he became the oldest in a European Cup match since Ferenc Puskas in September 1965 for Real Madrid vs Feyenoord (38 years, 173 days).
Watch Benzema's winner vs PSG
More to come...
For permanent access to GOAL's Champions League newsletter, sign-up free here.