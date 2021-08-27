Real Madrid put Hazard up for sale as they prepare for Mbappe arrival from PSG

The Blancos are planning to trim down their squad to make room for the World Cup winner, who is pushing complete a move to Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have put Eden Hazard up for sale as they prepare for Kylian Mbappe's arrival from Paris Saint-Germain, Goal can confirm.

Goal has reported the Blancos have submitted an improved €170 million (£146m/$200m) bid for Mbappe after seeing their opening offer rejected, with PSG having publicly confirmed that the striker wants to leave the club after turning down a new contract.

Madrid are now working behind the scenes to make room for Mbappe, with Carlo Ancelotti likely to trim down his squad amid intense competition for places in attacking positions.

What's the situation?

Goal understands the Spanish giants will look to offload one of Hazard, Marco Asensio or Rodrygo if they complete a final deal for Mbappe.

Real already made Gareth Bale, Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz available for transfer earlier in the summer, and are now stepping up their efforts to sanction multiple departures before the window closes on August 31.

Who is most likely to leave?

Hazard has been linked with a return to Chelsea in recent months, but Goal has learned that he intends to stay put and fight for his place in Ancelotti's starting XI.

Madrid are also aware that the Belgian's wage packet will prove a stumbling block for any potential suitors, meaning it would likely take an astronomical offer for him to complete a transfer away from Santiago Bernabeu.

Asensio, Bale and Mariano seem most likely to depart at this stage, while Rodrygo has been linked with another loan move.

The Blancos are ready to listen to any offers for all five players, but Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior are considered untouchable, while Casemiro, Thibaut Courtois and Dani Carvajal all recently signed new long-term deals.

PSG's stance on Mbappe

PSG sporting director Leonardo has accused Real of using underhanded tactics in their pursuit of Mbappe, but has hinted that they will need to pay more than the €180m the French giants initially forked out to sign him from Monaco back in 2017 in order to conclude a deal.

He said after their first offer of €160m was submitted: "For the last 2 years, Real Madrid have been behaving like this, it is not correct, illegal even, because they contacted the player. It is unacceptable for us, because it is not correct.

"We consider the offer to be very far from what Kylian represents today. We also owe part of this money to Monaco and we consider that the offer is not enough, but we will not hold anyone back. If someone wants to leave and our conditions are met, we will see."

