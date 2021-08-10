Real Madrid midfielder Ceballos suffers ankle ligament injury amid transfer rumours

The midfielder looks set to miss some time after suffering an injury during the Olympics while on duty with Spain in Tokyo

Real Madrid have confirmed Dani Ceballos has suffered an ankle ligament injury amid rumours the midfielder could leave the club this summer.

Ceballos suffered the injury during the start of Spain's run in the Olympics, ruling him out for what ended up being the entirety of the tournament.

The injury news comes amid links with a move away from Madrid, with AC Milan among the clubs said to be interested in the midfielder, who spent last two seasons on loan at Arsenal.

What was said?

"Following tests carried out on our player Dani Ceballos by the Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with a complete tear in his ankle ligaments," the club said in a statement.

"His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Ceballos' career

Ceballos originally joined Real Madrid in 2017, having come through Real Betis' academy before emerging with the club's first team.

He appeared in 56 games in all competitions through his first two seasons with Real Madrid, but struggled to lock down a consistent starting role.

The midfielder was loaned to Arsenal for two seasons but said his goodbyes to the club after the 2020-21 campaign

Ceballos left the door open for a potential Premier League return this summer, but said that he planned to "fight" for his future at Real Madrid. He also said that he was hoping to avoid going out on loan once again in an effort to find some continuity.

