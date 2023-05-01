Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti reacts to ‘spectacular’ failure speech from NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpu

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has hailed NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpu for his “spectacular” response to questions of failure in sport.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Greek icon recently tasted play-off heartache with the Milwaukee Bucks as they suffered a surprise series defeat to the Miami Heat, with it inevitably put to him afterwards that the current campaign had to be considered a failure. Giannis responded by saying: “Oh my god. You asked me the same question last year. Do you get a promotion every year at your job? So every year you work is a failure? Yes or no? No. Every year you work, you work towards something, towards a goal. It’s not a failure; it’s steps to success. There’s always steps to it. Michael Jordan played 15 years, won six championships. The other nine years was a failure? That’s what you’re telling me? It’s a wrong question; there’s no failure in sports.”

WHAT THEY SAID: Ancelotti, who has taken in his fair share of success and failures during distinguished playing and coaching careers, has responded to Giannis’ inspiring speech by saying: “What Antetokounmpu said was spectacular. I have nothing to add. I agree 100% with what he said. I think like him. In football, you cannot speak about failure, in life, you cannot speak about failure. Failure is only when you are trying not to do things. If you try, you don’t fail. In sports, you only fail when you don’t try things. Because in sport you lose more than you win, even though I have a good track record. I have nothing to add to what he said, I agree 100%, on everything.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real appear destined to surrender their La Liga title in 2022-23, with Clasico rivals Barcelona pulling 11 points clear at the top of the table, but they are set to face Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final on Sunday and have a heavyweight Champions League semi-final clash with Manchester City fast approaching.

WHAT NEXT? Before chasing down more major silverware, and with questions being asked of his ongoing presence at Santiago Bernabeu, Ancelotti is readying his side for a trip to Real Sociedad on Tuesday.