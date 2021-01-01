Real Madrid captain Ramos left out of Spain's final squad for Euro 2020 but Laporte included after France switch

The man who led La Roja to back to back European Championship crowns in 2008 and 2012 will not participate at the tournament this summer

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has been left out of Spain's final squad for Euro 2020, but Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte has been included after switching allegiance from France.

Spain boss Luis Enrique revealed his 24-man panel for this summer's tournament on May 24, with Ramos missing out after a disappointing campaign at Real.

Barcelona's Sergio Busquets has been named captain in Ramos' absence, while Laporte has been handed a defensive spot ahead of the 35-year-old after seeing his request to represent La Roja instead of France approved earlier this month.

What's been said?

Enrique explained his decision to omit Ramos from his plans after the squad announcement, telling reporters: "Ramos has not been able to compete this season, he has not been able to train with the group. I called him last night, it was difficult and hard.

"I clearly see that it’s a complicated decision. I recommended that he be selfish and that he regains his level to play in his club and in the national team."

Ramos' turbulent 2020-21 season at Real

Ramos has not missed an international tournament for Spain since Euro 2004, but will have to watch on from the sidelines as his countrymen bid to wrestle the trophy away from current holders Portugal.

The World Cup winner missed a total of 35 games across all competitions during Real's latest season, having been laid low with a string of niggling injuries and coronavirus.

Ramos underwent successful surgery on a knee issue in January, but has only started two games for the Blancos in 2020, with Zinedine Zidane opting to leave him on the bench for their final day La Liga victory over Villarreal.

Who else has made the Spain squad?

Laporte has been joined in Enrique's squad by his Manchester City colleagues Eric Garcia, Rodri and Ferran Torres, with Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, Brighton's Robert Sanchez, Leeds United's Diego Llorente, Chelsea star Cesar Azpilicueta, Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara and Wolves' Adama Traore making up the Premier League representatives.

Elsewhere, Barcelona starlet Pedri and in-form Villarreal frontman Gerard Moreno have made the cut along with Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata, who is currently on loan at Juventus.

Remarkably, there are no Real Madrid players in the 24-player squad.

Who will Spain face in the Euros' group stage?

Spain have been drawn in Group E alongside Sweden, Poland and Slovakia for this year's tournament, which had to be pushed back a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Enrique's men will kick off their campaign against Sweden on June 14 before taking on Poland five days later and wrapping up their pool schedule against Slovakia.

Spain's squad for Euro 2020 in full

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Robert Sanchez, Unai Simon

Defenders: Aymeric Laporte, Jose Gaya, Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente, Cesar Azpilicueta

Article continues below

Midfielders: Marcos Llorente, Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Pedri, Thiago, Koke, Fabian

Forwards: Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal, Gerard Moreno, Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, Pablo Sarabia

Further reading