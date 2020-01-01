Real Madrid captain Ramos feeling 'bitter' after 'extremely strange' season

The defender has reflected on the disappointment of his side's Champions League exit at the hands of Manchester City.

Sergio Ramos says have been left with a "bitter aftertaste" after elimination from the brought their "extremely strange" season to an end.

The Madrid captain watched from the stands due to suspension as his side lost 2-1 to at the Etihad Stadium on Friday, with Pep Guardiola's men advancing to the quarter-finals 4-2 on aggregate.

Madrid won the revamped Supercopa de Espana in January and claimed the title after going 11 matches unbeaten when the competition restarted following the coronavirus-enforced break.

More teams

Ramos is proud of those triumphs but accepts being knocked out at the last-16 stage in Europe is not good enough for a club of their stature.

"An extremely strange season is over and the taste is bittersweet," he wrote on Twitter.

"This year has been very hard on everyone. But we are Real Madrid and we were set to win everything. Credit must be given to winning the Liga under such exceptional circumstances and the Spanish Supercup.

"However, being eleminated [sic] from the Champions League leaves us with a bitter aftertaste: we wanted more. Now it is time to rest to come back and fight for the next season. This badge and this history always deserve it all. In victory, in defeat, always: HALA MADRID.

"Thank you for your unconditional support, even in the distance."

With Ramos absent on Friday, Madrid defender Raphael Varane made two uncharacteristic mistakes that led directly to goals for Man City.

After the match, Varane took full responsibility for his side's loss, saying: "This defeat is mine, I have to accept it.

"I am responsible for this defeat. We had prepared well but you pay for your mistakes. I am sad for my team-mates."

Article continues below

The international was backed up by his manager Zinedine Zidane as well as several team-mates including Rodrygo, who picked up an assist in the match on Friday.

"It's something that happens sometimes," the Brazilian said after the game. "It's a pity, but he's a great player and I don't think this is going to stain the legacy he has at Real Madrid."

The next La Liga season is due to start on September 12.