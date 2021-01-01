Real Madrid target Camavinga wants new contract at Rennes

The 18-year-old has been linked with some of Europe's biggest clubs but he says the reports are little more than paper talk

Reported Real Madrid target Eduardo Camavinga says he is happy at Rennes and wants to sign a new contract with the Ligue 1 club.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who has also been linked with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, has emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting young players in recent years.

Camavinga’s next appearance will be his 50th in Ligue 1, and last year he became France’s youngest debutant and youngest scorer since 1914.

Rennes sporting director Florian Maurice said last summer that the club would not sell Camavinga even for €80 million (£72m/$89m) but, with his current contract set to expire in 2022, there had been rumours that an exit could be on the horizon.

Thomas Tuchel admitted he would like to have signed Camavinga while he was PSG manager, while the youngster switched agents late last year – but it seems he will be remaining with Rennes for the time being.

Speaking in a press conference on Thursday, he said: “My change of agent? These are things that happen, we shouldn’t focus on that. I have faith in my parents, quite simply.

“Could I sign an extension? Yes. Do I want to? Yes. What is holding it up? I do not know, there are negotiations.

“If you want to talk about that, there is my father… It is you, the journalists, who have been talking about me leaving, but I am 100 per cent focused on the club.”

In September, Camavinga spoke of his happiness at the club after reportedly snubbing interest from big clubs over the summer.

"Certainly when a big club is interested, it is nice. But I am not getting carried away,” he told Telefoot.

"I took this choice with my family [to stay at Rennes]. Today we are happy to have made this decision. I just need to focus on football and not think too much about everything else around it.

"Life is very good at the moment.”

Camavinga and Rennes are fighting for continental qualification in Ligue 1, currently sitting fifth in the table.

Julien Stephan’s side finished bottom of their Champions League group this season and their domestic aspirations took a hit with a defeat to second-placed Lille in their last game, though they remain only three points behind Monaco in third.