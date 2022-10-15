Real Madrid dealt blow as Courtois ruled out of Clasico meeting with Barcelona

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Thibaut Courtois will miss El Clasico as he continues his recovery from injury.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of El Clasico this weekend, the Real Madrid manager has confirmed that star goalkeeper Courtois will not be fit to face Barcelona having missed his club's two prior La Liga games through injury.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the press ahead of the game, Ancelotti said: "Courtois is better but he has not trained enough. He'll not play tomorrow."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Madrid come into this game sitting level on points with Barcelona at the top of the league table, behind only on goal difference. Not having their first-choice goalkeeper will be a big blow for Ancelotti's men.

WHAT NEXT FOR COURTOIS? The Belgian shot-stopper will hope to be back to full fitness soon, especially with the World Cup set to begin next month in Qatar.