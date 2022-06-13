Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Tickets, price and how to get to Soccer Champions Tour game in Las Vegas
Real Madrid and Barcelona have been confirmed for the inaugural Soccer Champions Tour this summer, with two old adversaries preparing to rekindle their Clasico rivalry in a pre-season date in Las Vegas.
It has been announced the Liga heavyweights will lock horns at Allegiant Stadium on July 23, with the Nevada desert preparing to play host to an eagerly-anticipated encounter on American soil.
The contest is guaranteed to capture the imagination of supporters all over the world, not just those in the United States, so how can you get your hands on tickets and catch a glimpse of the Blancos and Blaugrana in action? GOAL brings you all of the relevant information.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona tickets: Price and how to buy
It is yet to be revealed how much tickets will cost to take in an epic encounter, but release dates have been set that fans can put into their diaries.
An exclusive pre-sale window will open on Wednesday July 15, with it possible to register interest now at SoccerChampionsTour.com.
General sale tickets can be accessed from June 17, with there sure to be a clamour to see Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr, Ansu Fati and Pedri in live match action.
Where is Allegiant Stadium and how to get there?
Allegiant Stadium is based in Paradise, Nevada and positioned on Al Davis Way – a road named after the iconic former coach and owner of the Raiders NFL franchise that now calls Las Vegas home.
A venue that cost around $1.9 billion (£1.6bn) to construct and opened its doors in July 2020 is situated just off the famous Las Vegas Strip, to the west of the legendary Mandalay Bay hotel – which is off Interstate 15.
It is only 3.6 miles away from Harry Reid International Airport, which is less than a 10 minute drive.
Soccer Champions Tour fixture schedule
Alongside Real Madrid and Barcelona, the Soccer Champions Tour event will also see Juventus, Club America and CD Guadalajara taking to the field in venues spread across four iconic cities.
The full fixture list can be found below.
Date
Fixture
Venue
July 22
Juventus vs CD Guadalajara
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
July 23
Real Madrid vs Barcelona
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
July 26
Real Madrid vs Club America
Oracle Park, San Francisco
July 26
Barcelona vs Juventus
Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas
July 30
Real Madrid vs Juventus
Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles