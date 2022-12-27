Real Madrid map out Alphonso Davies transfer plan on back of Canada star's stellar World Cup performances

Real Madrid are reportedly mapping out a transfer plan to land Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies in the summer of 2024.

Davies impressed Real at World Cup

Spanish giants keen on 2024 move

Made more than 100 Bayern appearances

WHAT'S HAPPENING? AS have reported that Real Madrid have turned their attention to Davies after wrapping up a deal for Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick, who will move to Santiago Bernabeu when he turns 18 in July 2023. The Blancos want to bring in Davies in the same window, at which point he will only have 12 months left to run on his current contract at Bayern.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Already an established name and Champions League regular with Bayern, it was Davies' performances at Qatar 2022 which really caught Real's eye. At just 22, he was Canada's talisman at their first World Cup finals appearance since 1986. Canada failed to reach the knockout phase but Madrid were reportedly impressed by how well Davies performed in a team lacking superstar names across the pitch.

AND WHAT'S MORE: While the Liga champions hope to sign Davies in 18 months' time, Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham is set to be their main target this summer while Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is another option for 2024.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Davies' header for Canada against Croatia in the group stage was his nation's first-ever goal at the World Cup finals after they failed to find the net during the 1986 tournament in Mexico.

THE VERDICT: Boasting supreme athleticism and energy, it is no surprise that Real are keen to bolster the left-back position with the acquisition of Davies. Showing he is a leader on the biggest stage for his country, he has already made more than 100 appearances for Bayern Munich and is well-versed in dealing with the pressure that comes when playing for a European powerhouse expected to win trophies every season.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID AND ALPHONSO DAVIES? Real Madrid will be looking to push Barcelona off the top of the Liga table when they travel to Real Valladolid on December 30. Davies, meanwhile, will not be back in action until January 20 when Bayern travel to RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.