RB Leipzig vs Manchester City: Lineups & LIVE updates

Manchester City look to start another deep run in the UCL by overcoming Leipzig in the Ro16

Manchester City and RB Leipzig are familiar with one another having faced each other not so long ago in the Champions League last year. Both clubs have got the better of the other once and will be looking to claim bragging rights by winning this Round of 16 tie.

Coming off a draw with Nottingham Forest in the league in their last game, Manchester City will be looking to get back to winning ways against RB Leipzig. Confidence will be high amongst the squad despite the absence of Kevin De Bruyne, Aymeric Laporte, and John Stones, due to the Cityzens reaching the last 4 of the competition in their previous two attempts.

RB Leipzig on the other hand may not be as optimistic going into this tie. Since their debut season in the Champions League, they have never won a knockout game in the competition. And in Manchester City, they meet an opponent who have only once to a German team in their last 17 matches against such opposition. But that one club was none other than Leipzig themselves, and despite the past, they will be looking towards writing the future.

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City predicted lineups

RB Leipzig XI (4-2-3-1): Blaswich; Klostermann, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum; Schlager, Laimer; Szoboszlai, Forsberg, Werner; Silva

Manchester City XI (3-2-4-1):Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ake; Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Gundogan, Foden, Grealish; Haaland

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City LIVE updates

Manchester City's upcoming games

Manchester City next take on Bournemouth in an away fixture in the league on 25 February. Afterwards, they travel to Championship side Bristol City in the FA Cup on 28 February, before returning to league action with a match against 4th-placed Newcastle United at home on 4 March.