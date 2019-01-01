RB Leipzig boss Rangnick expecting Werner departure despite lack of offers

The wantaway striker has been reportedly in the sights of Bayern Munich and Liverpool, but his manager has not heard of any departure so far

Timo Werner looks almost certain to exit during the off-season, but the international is yet to secure a new club according to his coach.

Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick remains confident in his assumption that the wantaway striker has played his last game for the outfit, but adds that there is yet to be an offer for his services.

The 23-year-old, who made the switch from in 2016 and has since emerged as an integral member of Leipzig’s squad, is thought to be attracting attention from domestic rivals as well as European heavyweights .

Werner is currently contracted until the end of the 2019-20 season but has indicated to club officials that he does not intend to accept any extension of his existing deal.

As such, Leipzig would prefer to offload him for a hefty transfer fee in the upcoming window as opposed to letting him leave as a free agent in a year.

“Our position is that if he does not renew the contract, he should change clubs,” Rangnick told Doppelpass at Sport1 when discussing the player’s future.

“He has let us know and implied that he will not renew the contract."

However, the coach went onto stress that none of Werner’s supposed suitors were yet to make contact with the club about a purchase, throwing doubt over an immediate exit ahead of Germany’s European Championship qualifiers next month.

"He would first have to agree with a club and this club would have to contact RB, which has not happened to my knowledge," Rangnick added.

Article continues below

Despite the impending questions over the player’s future, Werner’s development into a world-renowned international while at Leipzig is likely to remain fondly remembered with his 60-year-old manager adding: "Timo has [undergone] a fantastic development with us."

Though the forward has won no silverware yet during his spell with Leipzig, the team do face Bayern in the DFB-Pokal final on May 25.

In addition, he has finished as top scorer for the club in each of his three seasons and was named in the Team of the Season in 2017-18 for his performances, helping the club to the quarter-finals.