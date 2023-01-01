'We've rattled them!' - Lens manager Haise joins in jubilant post-match scenes following superb PSG win

Lens manager Franck Haise led his side in celebration after they registered a monumental victory over league leaders PSG.

Haise at center of celebrations

Lens within striking distance in league

PSG played without Neymar, Messi

WHAT HAPPENED? Haise was a major part of a euphoric response to Lens' 3-1 defeat of PSG Sunday night. He led the crowd in chants, with a packed stadium singing in delight after the team cut their visitors' Ligue 1 lead to just four points.

WHAT THEY SAID: Lens players chant in front of the crowd after every game, and Haise has been reluctant to get involved. But he did so after the win, leading the cries of: "What's happened here? We've rattled them!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lens recorded a convincing 3-1 win over the league leaders, and are now within striking distance in Ligue 1. While a proper title challenge is still far away, Haise's side appear to have given themselves a chance.

WHAT NEXT FOR LENS? They face the challenge of trying to chase down a PSG side that awaits the return of Messi and Neymar. The two teams will meet again on April 16.