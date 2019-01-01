Rashford: Top four not enough for Man Utd this season - we need trophies

The England international has insisted that the Red Devils' main focus should be ending a frustrating wait for silverware at Old Trafford this season

A top-four Premier League finish alone would not represent a triumphant 2019-20 campaign for , according to Marcus Rashford, who has his sights set on major trophies.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side missed out on qualification after finishing sixth last season, and are already in danger of a repeat performance come May.

The Red Devils are seventh in the top flight at the moment, nine points behind reigning champions in fourth.

United have suffered their worst start to a league season in 33 years, picking up just four wins from 12 outings to fall even further behind their major rivals in English football's pecking order.

Solskjaer's men did, however, secure six points from a possible nine just before the international break, with signs of improvement shown during a 3-1 home win over on November 10.

United still have plenty of time to bridge the gap to City, but Rashford insists getting back into the Champions League places wouldn't be enough to constitute a successful season for the Red Devils.

The striker is determined to end a two-and-a-half-year wait for silverware at the Theatre of Dreams, with the whole squad all pulling in the same direction.

"I think it's been 18 months [sic] since we won our last trophy so it's been a while," he told Sky Sports. "If we come out of this season in the top four but without a trophy, I wouldn't be happy.

"If we manage to get some trophies and get ourselves into the top four then, of course, it has been a successful season.

"For me, it is just about putting markers down for what we can do in the future because we know that this period is not going to change overnight, Ole's not going to get what he wants overnight.

"We have to bide our time and just be patient, as long as we keep working hard and believe in what we are doing - which I think the team do 100 per cent - then I think we will be fine."

Article continues below

The Red Devils have the opportunity to leapfrog newly-promoted into the top six when they travel to Brammall Lane on Sunday.

Solskjaer will then prepare his team for a penultimate Group L fixture away at Astana in the four days later, before the start of a hectic festive period.

United are due to host on December 1, with a crunch fixture against scheduled the following Wednesday, which will see Jose Mourinho return to Old Trafford in the opposing dugout.