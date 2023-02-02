'Rashford should stay at Man Utd & win the Premier League' - Saha offers transfer advice amid contract uncertainty & PSG links

Marcus Rashford has been urged by Louis Saha to help Manchester United to Premier League title glory before considering a transfer elsewhere.

WHAT HAPPENED? Questions are being asked of the England international’s long-term future at Old Trafford as he is yet to commit to a contract extension. He is tied to terms through to 2024, with a 12-month clause taken up in his current deal, but there has been talk of interest being shown in the 25-year-old from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain after enjoying a welcome return to form in what has been an 18-goal 2022-23 campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former United striker Saha can appreciate why a fellow frontman may be mulling over a new challenge, but believes there is still plenty left for him to achieve in Manchester. Saha has told GGRecon of Rashford’s future: “He’s a very clever lad and at the same time he’s very loyal. He has suffered over the last two years from poor performances and a bad approach in games, but he’s recovered from that. What a recovery it’s been. He’s just been brilliant and I don’t want to see those types of performances stop. I can see him repaying the club for all they’ve given him and repaying the faith his manager has in him. I can’t see him leaving the club when he’s in such good form and I do believe Manchester United is the best place for him because he’s scoring goals, he can reach a level of recognition and be considered amongst the top ten players in world football and go from there.

“A move to another club can be something he looks for in two or three years' time. Why not? If he wins the Premier League with Manchester United and brings it back to Old Trafford, then I can see him leaving then.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford is a home-grown product of United’s academy system and has registered 111 goals for the club through 334 appearances, while also earning 51 caps for England.

WHAT NEXT? In the present, Rashford is looking to help United chase down long-awaited major silverware, with Erik ten Hag’s side through to the Carabao Cup final while also making positive progress in FA Cup and Europa League quests.