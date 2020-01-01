Rashford ruled out for at least six weeks with back stress fracture to compound Man Utd woes

Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fears the attacker will be unavailable for some time but says that he won't rush for a quick-fix transfer

Marcus Rashford will be out of action for at least six weeks following a double stress fracture in his back, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed.

The striker missed out on his side's Premier League defeat to on Sunday following the injury he sustained during the Red Devils' third-round replay victory against in midweek.

Initial suggestions indicated that the issue was worse than first feared and though Solskjaer previously spoke optimistically about the international featuring this weekend at Anfield, he has now revealed details of a longer lay-off.

"He’s suffered a bad injury," the Norwegian revealed post-match to Sky Sports. "It’s a [back] stress fracture, it happened against Wolves.

"It’s not happened before, it happened there and then. He’ll be out for a while. He won’t be back until after the mid-season break.

"[It's] normally six weeks to heal, but I’m not a doctor, and then he needs rehab after that probably."

Pressed on how United would cope without their top scorer for the season though, Solskjaer played down suggestions that they would look for a quick fix in the January transfer window, with the former Molde boss indicating he has enough fringe players who could be in consideration.

“We've had many injuries for big players this season," he added. "It’s just an unfortunate situation we're in.

"We might look at some short-term deals as well that could take us through to the summer. We don’t desperately need a striker, if the right one is there and it fits for us... [but] we’ve got players who are chomping at the bit.”

Rashford also registered his disappointment at missing out on Sunday's clash as he wished his team luck against the runaway leaders.

"Would have done anything to be involved today so really disappointed to miss out. Come on Man Utd let’s do this!" Rashford wrote on Twitter ahead of kick-off.

United next host in the league on Wednesday before an FA Cup trip to either or Tranmere Rovers next Sunday.

They then face away in the second leg of the semi-final, trailing 3-1 from the first game at Old Trafford.