'Rashford & Pogba have been big misses for Man Utd' - James says key men are 'not far off' returns

The Red Devils winger, who has also hailed the impact of Bruno Fernandes, expects injured stars to be ready when competitive football resumes

Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba have been “a big miss” for , admits Daniel James, but two key men are “not far off” a return to action and will be raring to go when Premier League action resumes.

The Red Devils are currently waiting on a green light amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Having started to build momentum prior to lockdown, an enforced break has come at a frustrating time for those at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is, however, getting the chance to nurture a few of his walking wounded back to full health.

World Cup winner Pogba says he is “hungry” to get going again, having seen injury restrict him to just eight appearances in 2019-20, while Rashford is easing his way through recovery from a double stress fracture in his back.

Both men could come into contention when United next take to the field, with James hoping that proves to be the case.

The international winger told MUTV of Rashford: “He's coming back soon I think. He's not far off.

“I think he's been a big miss for us – the goals he's scored this season. This break now, I think when we come back, I think he'll be ready and fit and firing to go, which is good for us.

“The same with Paul [Pogba] as well. There's a lot of boys who are injured now who'll be back for the time when we come back.

“Hopefully we'll be able to finish this season.”

In the absence of Rashford and Pogba, January signing Bruno Fernandes has emerged as a talismanic presence for United.

The international midfielder has been a revelation across his short spell in , with James among the 25-year-old’s many admirers.

He said of the talented playmaker: “Yeah, I think he's been great since he's come in. He's put a lift into us, he plays that killer ball, which obviously helps me and all the other strikers out.

“He is willing to do that, and obviously he can take a set piece. He's come in, we've won a few games and we've gone on a run since then, so I do think he's had a big uplift on our season.”

United are on an 11-game unbeaten run at present, with Fernandes proving key to that sequence and defensive leaks being plugged, but it remains to be seen when their next fixture will be taken in.