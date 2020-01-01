Rashford, Martial & Greenwood must learn from Cavani, says ex-Man Utd defender Brown

The veteran Uruguayan showed his goalscoring pedigree against Southampton and Brown thinks he can take his younger team-mates to another level

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood can improve their game by studying the movement of new team-mate Edinson Cavani, says former defender Wes Brown.

The former PSG forward made a stunning impact for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side on Sunday, coming on at half-time with United 2-0 down to Southampton and turning the game on its head.

Cavani assisted Bruno Fernandes to halve the deficit before levelling the game himself and scoring a stoppage-time winner.

Brown says the 33-year-old Cavani has been brought in to provide a short-term impact rather than to replace Martial long-term, but that the younger forwards should take the opportunity to learn from one of the world’s most consistent goalscorers over the last decade.

“Martial is still a top young lad. Cavani has come in to help, if anything, he is not the long-term solution for Man Utd,” Brown told BT Sport.

“He has come into the squad and not started many games. He came on as a sub here and there. At the weekend, he produced the goods in coming back from 2-0 and getting the goals. It shows the character he is.

“Martial didn’t start that game but that’s why you have squads. If something isn’t happening right then he will try and make it right. His qualities will help Martial, Rashford and Greenwood. He possesses the positioning of a striker that those three lads haven’t got to yet where he is always making the right runs in the box.”

Brown also believes that United will need to sign another striker in the near future but, as long as Cavani continues to perform, there is no need to write him off as past his best.

“Eventually yes, but we have three young strikers alongside Cavani who is showing his experience already. If you score goals, it doesn’t matter how old you are.

“I am sure he will start more games as well but every season you need new players in your squad, to improve and to have more competition.

“He has not started so many games, you can see he is still getting back to 100 per cent fitness. But there’s the experience he can give to the younger lads up there in the positions he takes up.

“It is definitely a bonus that he is there because at times United have struggled. He takes up positions in the box that you need from a No.9. He has been doing that all his career and he will help get Ole’s team where he needs it to be.”

