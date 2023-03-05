Manchester United defender Raphael Varane will have a late fitness test ahead of the Red Devils' Premier League game at Liverpool.

Man Utd face Liverpool at Anfield

Varane a doubt with leg problem

Maguire could partner Lisandro Martinez

WHAT HAPPENED? Man Utd are sweating on Varane's fitness after the defender complained of leg pain ahead of the trip to Anfield, according to the Daily Mail. The Frenchman will have a late fitness test and is likely to be replaced by club captain Harry Maguire if he is ruled out of the game against the Reds.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Varane's absence would be a huge blow to Erik ten Hag's side. The former Real Madrid man has established a strong partnership with Lisandro Martinez in the heart of the United defence - which had seen Maguire forced to spend the majority of the season on the bench and make just five Premier League starts so far this season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United head to Anfield in fine form after lifting the Carabao Cup last weekend and coming from a goal down to knock West Ham out of the FA Cup in midweek. Victory at Anfield would give United a first Premier League double over their bitter rivals for the first time since 2015-16.

DID YOU KNOW? Mohamed Salah is Liverpool's all-time highest goalscorer against Manchester United in all competitions with 10 goals. Nine of those strikes have come in his last five appearances against them, with the Egyptian netting in every match in that run.

WHAT NEXT FOR? United take on Real Betis on Thursday at Old Trafford in the first leg of their last-16 tie in the Europa League.