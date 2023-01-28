Rangers vs St Johnstone: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Rangers against St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Rangers will hope to keep pace with runaway Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic when they welcome St Johnstone to Ibrox on Saturday.

Beaten the same opponent in the Scottish Cup fourth-round tie last week, Michael Beale's men have good momentum in the Premiership as well - winning eight and drawing one in their last nine games in all competitions.

On the other hand, St Johnstone will look to arrest their poor run of form where they failed to win either of their last five Premiership games.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Rangers vs St Johnstone date & kick-off time

Game: Rangers vs St Johnstone Date: January 28, 2023 Kick-off: 10am ET, 3pm GMT, 8:30pm IST Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

How to watch Rangers vs St Johnstone on TV & live stream online

The Scottish Premiership game between Rangers and St Johnstone will not be shown in the United States (US). Rangers TV subscribers outside the UK can watch the match on Rangers TV.

The game is not selected for broadcast in the United Kingdom (UK), but fans can listen to audio coverage on BBC Radio Scotland and watch highlights on BBC Sportscene.

In India, there will be neither telecast nor live streaming of the game.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A N/A UK N/A N/A India N/A N/A

Rangers team news & squad

The injury list consists of Kemar Roofe, Tom Lawrence, Steven Davis, John Souttar, Filip Helander, Ianis Hagi, Ridvan Yilmaz and Nnamdi Ofoborh.

New January signing Todd Cantwell is available to make his club debut, but the midfielder may not start.

Alfredo Morelos and Antonio Colak could be the ones leading the line of attack.

Rangers possible XI: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Jack, Lundstram; Sakala, Tillman, Kent; Morelos

Position Players Goalkeepers McGregor, McCrorie, K. Wright, McLaughlin Defenders Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic, King, Devine Midfielders Lundstram, Jack, Matondo, Kamara, Sands, S. Wright, McCann, Arfield, Lowry, Tillman, Cantwell Forwards Colak, Kent, Morelos, Sakala Jnr

St Johnstone team news & squad

Murray Davison, Chris Kane and Ryan McGowan are doubts after missing the last game, while St Johnstone coach Callum Ian Davidson may not make many changes from the previous defeat.

The likes of David Wotherspoon, Graham Carey and Jamie Murphy may be named on the bench again.

St Johnstone possible XI: Matthews; Brown, Gordon, Considine, Montgomery; Hallberg, Carey, MacPherson; Wright, May, McLennan