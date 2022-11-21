Rangers sack Giovanni van Bronckhorst following disastrous Champions League campaign

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been sacked as Rangers manager after overseeing domestic struggles and a disastrous Champions League campaign.

Dutch coach spent 12 months at the helm

Struggled for domestic & European spark this term

Gers looking for new boss during winter break

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Netherlands international, who spent three years at Ibrox as a player between 1998 and 2001, has been relieved of his duties after taking in 68 games at the helm across 12 months.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: He has been unable to close the gap on Old Firm rivals Celtic this season, with the Gers sat nine points off the title pace in the Scottish Premiership. Meanwhile, after reaching the Europa League final last season, Rangers have endured a forgettable showing in European competition this time out, suffering six straight defeats and conceding 22 goals in the Champions League group stages.

WHAT THEY SAID?: A statement on the club’s official website read: “Rangers Football Club confirms today it has parted company with manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst. The board would like to put on record sincere thanks to Gio for all his efforts since his appointment as manager. Arriving at the club just over a year ago, Gio led the club to a fifth European final and won the Scottish Cup last May. He also led the team to the club’s first Champions League qualification in 12 years. Unfortunately, results and performances over recent months haven’t met expectations and the decision was made today by the board to terminate the contract of the manager. The search for the new manager is now underway.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Rangers, who are taking in a winter break during the 2022 World Cup, will be back in action on December 15 when they face a trip to Hibernian.