Ramos leaves U.S. U-20s to become Houston Dynamo head coach

The former midfielder leaves his role with U.S. Soccer to take over the MLS side

Tab Ramos has left his role with the U.S. U-20 men's national team to take over as head coach of the .

Ramos had been with the U-20 program since 2011, serving as head coach since that time while picking up an additional role as technical director in 2013.

Now, he'll take over a Dynamo team that finished 10th in the Western Conference, eight points out of a playoff spot.

The club parted ways with head coach Wilmer Cabrera in August, with former midfielder Davy Arnaud stepping in to manage the team on an interim basis. The job now goes to Ramos, who takes his first club job having only coached at the international level thus far.

“I’m excited to join the Houston Dynamo organization and I’m looking forward to the challenge of leading this group of players,” Ramos said. “This is a club that has winning in its DNA, a club with a clear vision for the future centered around development and a team-first mentality, and Houston is a city that has tremendous untapped potential as a soccer market, both on and off the field. This is a fantastic opportunity, and I can’t wait to get started.”

“We are very pleased to welcome Tab to the Houston Dynamo. He brings a wealth of coaching experience to our club, having led the U.S. U-20 National Team program to unprecedented success over the last eight years,” added general manager Matt Jordan. “As we went through the search process, we were impressed with how his approach to the game aligned with our club’s goals and objectives. We are confident that his experience, coaching philosophy, and ability to teach and relate to players make him the right coach to lead our team moving forward.”

Ramos guided the U.S. to four consecutive U-20 World Cups during his tenure, advancing to three consecutive FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinals as well.

In addition, Ramos made history at the 2019 U-20 World Cup by becoming the first male to participate in 11 FIFA world championship tournaments as a player or coach, having been a member of three World Cup squads as a player. During his playing career, Ramos amassed 81 caps for the and is widely recognized as one of the best players to represent the U.S. on the international stage.

The former midfiedler was also an assistant Coach to Jurgen Klinsmann including the 2014 World Cup in when the U.S. advanced to the Round of 16.

"Tab did a fantastic job guiding our Men’s Youth National Team program and earned unmatched success with our Under-20 Men’s National Team,” said U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro. “We thank him for his tireless dedication and achievements during the past eight years and wish him all the best as a head coach in Major League Soccer.”

Ramos does have plenty of history in , though, having been the first player signed to a contract to join the league upon its inception in 1995. Ramos played the final seven years of his career for the MetroStars, earning three All-Star appearances.