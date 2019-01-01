Ramos joins Messi in exclusive La Liga goalscoring club

The 33-year-old scored a penalty against Leganes to maintain an impressive run that stretches back to his Sevilla days

Sergio Ramos has become just the second player to score in 16 consecutive seasons in , joining Lionel Messi as the only two players to do so.

The centre-back netted his first league goal of the season when he converted a penalty against in the first half of Wednesday's clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 33-year-old's goal continues a long run of scoring in every campaign since 2004-05, stretching back to his time with .

Ramos scored his first two La Liga goals in his only full season with Sevilla before moving to the Spanish capital in 2005 to continue his run. He has now scored 62 times in his 468 appearances in the top-flight.

The goal puts Ramos in esteemed company, as he joins star Messi as the only players to have scored in every season for the last 16 years.

Messi broke into the Barcelona first-team in 2004-05 and netted one league goal that season, though he has been much more prolific since then. The Argentine has an incredible record of 423 goals in 457 games in La Liga.

While Madrid have struggled to find consistency this season, it has been a good month for Ramos, as he broke Iker Casillas' record to become the most capped player in 's history.

"Records are there to be broken," he said after making his 168th appearance in La Roja’s qualifier against Norway.

"I hope that this momentum, enthusiasm and ambition always accompanies me and that I reach 200 games, which is the objective. You have to make it difficult."

Having already lifted the World Cup and two European Championship titles with Spain, he is also aiming to win an Olympic medal by making the Spain team for the games in Tokyo next year.

But the Madrid captain has also found himself in legal trouble last week, as he confirmed he will appeal against a €1 million by the Spanish tax authorities.

Ramos released a statement clarifying that the issue is "an administrative fine, not a criminal offence" and that he is "fully compliant" and has paid the fine.

"Due to my non-conformity regarding the change of criteria from the Spanish tax office, and reiterating that I have paid the fine, I am exercising my right to appeal," he added.