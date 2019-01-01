Rakitic wants contract renewal and 'many years' at Barcelona as Chelsea talk emerges

The Croatia international midfielder is seeing his future at Camp Nou called into question once again, but he has no desire to make a move elsewhere

Ivan Rakitic is hoping to land another contract extension at Barcelona, allowing him to spend “many more years” at Camp Nou.

The Croatia international midfielder is once again seeing his future in Catalunya called into questions.

Reports have emerged suggesting that the 30-year-old has been identified as a summer transfer target for Chelsea.

The Blues are said to be monitoring Rakitic’s situation as he is set to face even more competition for places from next season.

Barca have a deal in place which will see Frenkie de Jong join their ranks from Ajax for the 2019-20 campaign.

Rakitic is aware of the speculation, and the fresh faces heading his way, but he claims to have no intention of leaving his current surroundings.

A man who is currently under contract until 2021 told Mundo Deportivo: “I want to be here and, if I can renew, be here for many more years.

“I am very happy here, everyone knows that, above all the president. I do not have to say anything else.”

Pressed on whether the imminent arrival of De Jong could impact on his future, Rakitic added: “That's a good question for the manager or for the president.

“People who know me know that I just want to play. I will face all challenges calmly and with much desire.

“I am 30 years old and in the best moment of my career. I want to enjoy my football and being at Barca.

“I want to be here and, if possible, renew and be here for more years. But first of all, enjoy a great season and win many titles.”

Rakitic, who was heavily linked with Paris Saint-Germain during the summer of 2018, is currently taking in a fifth season with Barca.

He is closing in on 250 appearances for the club and is looking to add to an enviable haul of major honours which already includes three La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey successes, a Champions League crown and Club World Cup triumph.