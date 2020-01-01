Rakitic hasn't sought Barcelona exit, too soon to predict Coutinho's future - Setien

The Catalan manager has provided updates on two players linked with permanent moves away from Camp Nou

Quique Setien insisted Ivan Rakitic had not asked to leave , while he said it was too soon to discuss Philippe Coutinho's future.

Out of contract in 2021, Rakitic recently criticised the La Liga club's treatment of him as the midfielder seemingly nears an exit.

Barcelona head coach Setien was unaware of the 32-year-old's desire to leave and said he had been pleased with Rakitic's performances this season.

"I have no information that Rakitic wants to leave the club and he has no transmitted that to me. And with me he has played a lot and can continue doing it," he told El Larguero on Thursday.

"I am happy with his performance and have nothing to say. We have to wait to see what happens and if he wants to leave or not. And if I have to say it, the time will come."

Rakitic recently declared that his future may lie away from Camp Nou as he asked not to be treated like "a sack of potatoes".

"I am not a sack of potatoes," Rakitic told Mundo Deportivo. "I will decide my future. I want to be where I am valued. If it is here, delighted, and if not, it will be where I decide."

Another player linked with a permanent Barcelona exit is Coutinho, who is on loan at this season.

The playmaker struggled during his season and a half at Barca, but Setien said he was a fan of the international.

"He is a great footballer and I have always liked him, but it is too soon," he said. "There are things to deal with."

Speaking to RAC, Setien added: "Coutinho? I like him very much. He is still a Barcelona player. You have to pay the clause or a transfer fee to Barca.

"I think he can be here at the beginning of next season. I don't know if he wants to come back or go away again, I have to talk to him to ask him. He is a great player, no doubt about it."

Prior to the suspension of due to the coronavirus pandemic, Barcelona sat top of the table but Setien has stressed he wouldn't feel comfortable receiving the league title should the season not be completed.