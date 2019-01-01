Rakitic: Barcelona stars will be waking up with headaches

The Croatian midfielder admits an upcoming Champions League tie with Liverpool is not going to stop players celebrating their La Liga triumph

Ivan Rakitic has suggested that 's stars might be waking up with headaches on Sunday after celebrating their win in style.

Lionel Messi came off the bench to score the only goal against Levante at Camp Nou on Saturday, ensuring Barca retained their top-flight crown by moving nine points clear of – against whom they boast a superior head-to-head record – with three games to go.

The Catalan giants enjoyed their post-match celebrations on the pitch with family and friends and Rakitic suggested that the party would not stop there.

However, with the first leg of their semi-final against looming on Wednesday, the international insists their focus will soon shift to that mouth-watering clash with Jurgen Klopp's side.

"I won't lie, I have had a beer and I want another," he said after the game.

"We have the day off [on Sunday] and when we get up in the morning, we may have a headache. But after that we have to think about the Champions League."

Ernesto Valverde has no issue with his players toasting a domestic title.

He is, however, eager to ensure that focus is maintained over the remaining weeks of the season.

Barca remain in contention for a possible treble, as they also chase down Champions League and glory.

Valverde has said: "We are happy, but we still have challenges ahead.

"Winning the title with distance and with margin are things that with the competitors we have is difficult."

Article continues below

Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu has added: "Our main objective each season is La Liga. We'll have a very quiet celebration because Wednesday we have the challenge of the Champions.

"The objective is the treble. In the Champions League we will face a really strong rival and in the Copa del Rey our opponent is improving."