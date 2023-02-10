Raheem Sterling aiming to make Chelsea return against Borussia Dortmund in Champions League

- Sterling sustained knee injury
- Scan revealed issue is not serious
- Could be back for Dortmund clash
WHAT HAPPENED? The England international received a positive update this week when a scan revealed that his knee injury is not a serious one, The Athletic reports. Sterling made his return from a previous injury when the Blues faced Fulham last week but has since sustained a knee problem.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea coach Graham Potter said Sterling was a doubt to feature in the Premier League clash against West Ham on Saturday but the following game at Dortmund in the last-16 of the European competition could see him back in action.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Sterling has featured in 23 matches in all competitions for the Blues this season, scoring six times. He was ruled out of three Premier League matches with a hamstring injury before he came on as a substitute in the 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge against Fulham.
WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues will hope to pick up a much-needed three points on Saturday without Sterling when they visit West Ham this weekend.