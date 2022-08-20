'I was raging' - Sterling opens up on Man City exit but has no resentment after Chelsea move

The England star has hinted at there being trouble behind the scenes before he departed the Etihad Stadium

Raheem Sterling has revealed that he was left "fuming" and "raging" ahead of his departure from Manchester City to join Chelsea. Sterling spent a trophy-laden seven years at the Etihad Stadium winning the Premier League on four occasions and scoring 131 goals in all competitions.

In his last couple of seasons at the Etihad Stadium, Sterling did not, however, enjoy as much game time under Pep Guardiola, and thus went in search of a new challenge as he entered the final year of his contract.

'I was fuming, raging!'

"At the time I was fuming, raging, but it's gone, it's in the past and I can only focus on the present, which is now, here at Chelsea, and the opportunity I've got here to go out and showcase my talents once again," he told Sky Sports.

"Everyone wants to feel wanted, and football is no different. When you play your heart out, sacrifice some of your kids' birthdays, and then get treated in a certain way, it's disappointing."

"Misunderstandings, contracts running down. It was a shame to see how it ended in the end because I had such a great time there."

"As a player, you always want to do your best and help your team, but when you don't think things are going fairly, it's always a disappointment. But as I said, I was always up for a challenge and make sure I am always ready."

Sterling is still waiting for his first Chelsea goal as the Blues travel north to take on Leeds United on Sunday.