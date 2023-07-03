Rachel Daly to start ahead of Alessia Russo? England Lionesses reveal squad numbers for 2023 Women’s World Cup

England have revealed their squad numbers for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, with Rachel Daly being handed the No.9 shirt.

WHAT HAPPENED? That could be considered a nod towards the Aston Villa striker, who claimed the WSL Golden Boot in 2022-23 with 22 efforts to her name, leading the line for the Lionesses in Australia and New Zealand. That decision would see Alessia Russo, who is preparing to link up with Arsenal after deciding not to sign a new contract at Manchester United, restricted to a super-sub role from the bench. Russo has starred as impact option in the past, most notably in a European Championship triumph last summer, and will still expect to see plenty of game time even if she does begin the majority of games among the substitutes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Another notable call on the Lionesses’ squad list is the decision to hand Niamh Charles the No.3 jersey, which could mean that the Chelsea defender is being favoured to fill the right-back berth. There are few surprises elsewhere, with Mary Earps taking No.1, Lucy Bronze filling 2, Lauren James taking 7, Ella Toone filling 10 and Lauren Hemp sticking with her favoured 11.

WHAT NEXT? England are due to begin their quest for global glory against Haiti on July 22, with Denmark and China also set to be faced by Sarina Wiegman’s side in Group D.