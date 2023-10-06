The Rachel Daly Pitch! Lionesses star has grassroots facilities in hometown named after her with rest of England's Euro 2022 winning squad set to receive same honour

Lionesses star Rachel Daly has had a grassroots football pitch named in her honour at her hometown club, Killinghall Nomads Junior FC.

WHAT HAPPENED? The move is part of a broader Football Foundation scheme that will see all 23 members of England's European Championship-winning squad receive the same honour in tribute to their achievement. Brought to life by investment from the FA, the Premier League and the Football Foundation, the program is designed to inspire future generations of women and girls to pursue football and idolize England's Lionesses.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Speaking about the renaming of the pitch she grew up playing on, Daly said "It's so important for girls to have a good first experience of football if they're going to form a lifelong love of the game, like I did during my time at Killinghall." The 23 pitches being labeled in honor of England's women's players will all be high-quality grass surfaces that offer young players the opportunity to develop their skills and hone their love of the sport.

WHAT NEXT FOR DALY? The Aston Villa forward will have been gutted not to get her hands on the 2023 Women's World Cup trophy, particularly after a superb season in the WSL in which she scored 21 goals in 21 league games and was named player of the season.

With the WSL season now underway, her Villa travel to Liverpool on Sunday.