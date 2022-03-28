Rabiot's mother blasts critics for trying to 'destroy' Juventus midfielder

Adrien Rabiot's mother Veronique has blasted critics for trying to "destroy' the Juventus star, insisting he "has nothing to prove".

Rabiot joined Juventus on a free transfer in the summer of 2019 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

The Frenchman has struggled to live up to his big billing at Allianz Stadium, but his mother believes he does not deserve such criticism.

What's been said?

Veronique, who is also Rabiot's agent, has come out to defend her son and offer an insight into the "sacrifices" he's made throughout his career.

“I don’t know where the negative image that the media has of us comes from, they destroy us all the time,” she told Ouest-France. “Adrien has nothing to prove, he plays football and it is his passion on and off the pitch.

“When he’s not playing, he’d like to have a decent life and not spend time justifying himself. In Italy, they say that it is not good enough, but he does not care about playing all games.

“The goal of players is to reach the maximum levels, but not everyone knows how many sacrifices it takes and what a strong mentality one must have to face this life. Everyone thinks they are paid too much, but they know nothing.

“They’ve never forgiven anything to my son. He’s always been criticised since he was 17. Everyone makes mistakes. Footballers are not robots. We have an excellent relationship, in private and professional life. I don’t understand why media are always targeting us, maybe because we don’t speak much with them.”

Article continues below

Rabiot's record at Juventus

Rabiot has appeared in 120 games across all competitions for Juventus, including 36 in the current campaign.

The 26-year-old has recorded a modest total of six goals and six assists while helping the club win Serie A, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana honours.

Further reading