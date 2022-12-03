L. van Gaal
Quiz! Can you name every team Louis van Gaal has managed in his legendary career?
Matt O'Connor-Simpson
12:15 GMT+3 03/12/2022
This World Cup looks set to be Van Gaal's swansong and he has been going out in typically eccentric fashion, keeping us all entertained with his unmissable press conferences as Netherlands boss.
As well as creating headlines, few contemporaries can rival Van Gaal's incredible coaching CV. Can you remember all the teams he's managed over the past three decades?
Editors' Picks
- Musiala doesn't deserve it to end like this! Germany winners, losers & ratings as it's yet ANOTHER World Cup failure - and don't mention the VAR
- Wow... just wow! Spain winners, losers & ratings as La Roja ride their luck to set up Morocco last-16 showdown on a night that belonged to Japan
- Rashford or Saka, and what about Foden? The big England decisions Southgate must make against Senegal
- Player of the Tournament Power Rankings: Bruno, Mbappe and Messi among the early frontrunners