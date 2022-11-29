News Matches
England

Quiz! Name the England vs Wales lineups from their last major tournament clash

GOAL
10:00 GMT+3 29/11/2022
Sturridge-England-Euros-2016
The GOAL Post is on hand to test your knowledge of the home nations rivalry as we look back on a European Championship classic.

England and Wales are set to face off in a crucial 2022 World Cup group stage decider on Tuesday, but can you remember which players lined up for both nations the last time they met at a major tournament?

The Three Lions have won their last six games against Wales, including a memorable 2-1 triumph in the Euro 2016 group stage, and we are giving you a generous 15-minute time limit to name all 22 men that started that day.

England's goalkeeper should be an easy one to get you started, given the fact his mistake gifted Wales the opening goal of the encounter...

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (Bahrain English) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (Bahrain English) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (Bahrain English)