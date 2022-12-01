Croatia
Quiz! Can you name the Croatia starting XI from the 2018 World Cup final?
GOAL
10:18 GMT+3 01/12/2022
Croatia shocked the globe four and a half years ago, making it all the way to the World Cup final in Moscow where they were soundly defeated by France.
Ahead of their crucial, final group game against Belgium in one of today's early kick-offs, we want you to name the 11 players and two subs that graced the field at the Luzhniki Stadium that fateful night.
Massive respect to anyone who gets all 13.
Editors' Picks
- Cheer up, Leo, the kids are alright! Winners, losers & ratings as Argentina reach last 16 despite Messi's penalty miss
- Arsenal star White leaves England World Cup squad for personal reasons
- Cristian Volpato: Roma's Australian wonderkid who turned down a World Cup call-up
- Chelsea express transfer interest in Vasco da Gama wonderkid Andrey Santos with special clause a potential boost