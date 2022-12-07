Polls & Quizzes
Quiz! Can you name every player to score a World Cup knockout stage hat-trick?
Matt O'Connor-Simpson
11:53 GMT+3 07/12/2022
Ramos also laid on an assist in the Seleccao's dominant 6-1 victory over Switzerland, as Fernando Santos' side firmly established themselves as one of the favourites to go all the way.
Netting three goals in the knockout stages of the grandest footballing stage on earth is not an easy task.
In fact, only 20 other players in World Cup history have managed it. Think you can name them all? This is a tough one, so good luck.
Editors' Picks
- Cristiano who?! Portugal winners, losers & ratings as Ronaldo replacement Ramos hits historic hat-trick in Switzerland rout
- Spain are out! Winners, losers and ratings as Hakimi becomes a Morocco hero with history-making World Cup Panenka
- Player of the Tournament Power Rankings: Hakimi shoots up the standings
- Who is Goncalo Ramos? Portugal's World Cup hat-trick hero who shined in place of Cristiano Ronaldo