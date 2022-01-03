'Quality is not enough' - Shaw slams Man Utd for lack of motivation in Wolves loss

Luke Shaw says Manchester United lacked motivation and intensity as they lost 1-0 at home to Wolves on Monday.

The Red Devils saw their unbeaten run under interim coach Ralf Rangnick come to an end as Joao Moutinho scored the decisive goal after 82 minutes.

Shaw was thoroughly disappointed by his team's performance, as the left-back felt it looked like an easy win for the visitors.

What has been said?

"Not good enough, we really struggled, we couldn't get hold of the ball and when we didnt have the ball we weren't agressive enough. We didnt put them under any pressure," he said to BBC Sport.

"It maybe looked like an easy game for them. A disappointing performance and result. We didnt have many options on the ball and we weren't on the front foot.

"We have to put more pressure on them, we have to have intensity. Us players, we have been here a long time, maybe tonight we struggled, I didnt think we were all there together. You look at the players we have, we have unbelievable quality but sometimes quality is not enough.

"We need to bring the intensity and more motivation. Inside the dressing room, we know what we want but out on the pitch we need to give 100%. To win these types of games we all need to be 100% committed. It is tough and disappointing."

What next for Man Utd?

The result means Rangnick's team remains seventh in the Premier League, while Wolves move up to eighth and within three points of the Red Devils.

United are in action again next Monday, facing Aston Villa at Old Trafford in the FA Cup. Five days later, they have an away match against the same team in the Premier League.

