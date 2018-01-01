Live Scores
Queens Park Rangers

QPR’s director of football Les Ferdinand hoping for promotion

Comments()
Getty Images
QPR record their first ever win at The City Ground

Speaking to Sky Sports recently Les Ferdinand spoke of promotion hopes back to the Premier League referring to it as a ‘golden ticket’.

Queens Park Rangers are not far off the play-off places as they beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 at The City Ground to collect back to back wins. Centre-back Toni Leistner headed home the winning goal from a Luke Freeman cross. This was the first ever time QPR have won against Nottingham Forest at The City Ground with the club Tweeting:

 

Editors' Picks

 

The Super Hoops have shown impressive form of late following their home win against Middlesbrough. They’ve had a bad start to the season but since have gone on to collect 34 points in the Championship. Their next game is a boxing day evening fixture against Ipswich Town.

QPR Team Celebrations

The west London side will look to continue their winning streak with Steve McClaren saying he is proud of his team’s spirit.

Article continues below

 

Next article:
'Now caption this!' - Pogba teases announcement after Mourinho sacking tweet row
Next article:
Nainggolan suspended by Inter for 'disciplinary reasons'
Next article:
Manchester United job interests Schmeichel as Dane seeks return to football
Next article:
'It is idiocy' - Rodrygo slams Neymar comparisons ahead of move to Real Madrid
Next article:
Barcelona confirm further 'conservative treatment' for Samuel Umtiti
Close