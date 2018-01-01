QPR record their first ever win at The City Ground

QPR’s director of football Les Ferdinand hoping for promotion
Speaking to Sky Sports recently Les Ferdinand spoke of promotion hopes back to the Premier League referring to it as a ‘golden ticket’.
Queens Park Rangers are not far off the play-off places as they beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 at The City Ground to collect back to back wins. Centre-back Toni Leistner headed home the winning goal from a Luke Freeman cross. This was the first ever time QPR have won against Nottingham Forest at The City Ground with the club Tweeting:
💪 BFG breaks the hoodoo!
See @backpageimages from #QPR 's first-ever win at the City Ground.
▶️ https://t.co/mIaF944Xx8 pic.twitter.com/QjHG7AxqND — QPR FC (@QPR) December 22, 2018
The Super Hoops have shown impressive form of late following their home win against Middlesbrough. They’ve had a bad start to the season but since have gone on to collect 34 points in the Championship. Their next game is a boxing day evening fixture against Ipswich Town.
The west London side will look to continue their winning streak with Steve McClaren saying he is proud of his team’s spirit.
🗣 'It's been a long time!'
Steve McClaren shared his pride after #QPR ended their City Ground hoodoo.
▶️ https://t.co/DJsAEPOc8p #FORQPR pic.twitter.com/M7NNmd0VbX — QPR FC (@QPR) December 22, 2018