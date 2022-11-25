Qatar vs Senegal : Lineups and LIVE updates

Qatar and Senegal have everything to lose as they face one another

Both Qatar and Senegal lost their opening matches by a two-goal deficit against Ecuador and the Netherlands respectively. A loss for either country would likely end their hopes of advancing to the knockout stages.

Qatar became the first ever host country to lose their opening match in the World Cup when they lost to Ecuador. They will be amped up to make people forget their lacklustre performance with a win against Senegal and continue the trend of host nations making it to the Round of 16.

Senegal weren't favourites against the Netherlands, but they will be disappointed with how they lost. Many still consider them surprise packages that could make it deep into the tournament, and a dominant display against Qatar could further help cement their status as dark horses.

Qatar vs Senegal confirmed line-ups

Qatar XI (5-3-2): Barsham; Homam, Hassan, Khoukhi, Ismail, Pedro; Madibo, Boudiaf, Al Haydos; Afif, Almoez

Senegal XI (4-3-3): Mendy; Jakobs, Diallo, Koulibaly, Mendy; Diedhiou, Mendy, Gueye; Sarr, Dia, Diatta

Qatar vs Senegal LIVE updates

Qatar's and Senegal's upcoming fixtures

Qatar will next take on current group leaders the Netherlands at the Al Bayt stadium on 29th November. Senegal will face 2nd-placed Ecuador at the Khalifa International Airport on 29th November as well.