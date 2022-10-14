Pulisic must seize chance to impress Potter during Chelsea fixture pile-up - Friedel

Brad Friedel hopes to see more of Christian Pulisic in Chelsea colours under Graham Potter as he needs more game time ahead of the World Cup.

Pulisic needs game time before World Cup

Friedel hopes Pulisic impresses Potter

Needs to gain match fitness before World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The former USA and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper pointed out that Pulisic did not get much game time under former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, but things can change for the USMNT winger if he manages to impress new manager Potter.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on the Chelsea winger, Friedel said: "The teams in Europe like Chelsea are going to play something like 13 matches before the World Cup, so the good news is, Pulisic is going to get some games and minutes because they are going to have to rotate the squad.

"When new coaches come into clubs, when you see players day to day, you can change opinions. Of course, you have some players that you know, they are probably going to stay in the line-up. Christian wasn’t getting a lot of minutes under Tuchel, so it’s important that he impresses Potter and gets more minutes."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic has clocked a total of 86 minutes of game time under Graham Potter so far and is likely to get more opportunities with the Blues playing in multiple competitions over the next month.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? The USA international is likely to feature in Chelsea's upcoming Premier League clash against Aston Villa on October 16.