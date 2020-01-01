Pulisic’s injury frustration continues for Chelsea as Lampard rules USMNT star out of Sheffield United clash

The Blues boss has confirmed that the United States international forward will play no part in a Premier League home date with the Blades

Christian Pulisic continues to face injury frustration at , with Frank Lampard ruling the American forward out of a Premier League clash with on Saturday.

The United States international has endured a wretched run on the fitness front over recent months.

He was forced out of the 2020 final after suffering a hamstring problem, with recovery from that ailment delaying his start to the current campaign.

Pulisic returned to action in early October, but has taken in just five appearances across all competitions.

Chelsea were forced to leave the 22-year-old out of their plans for a Champions League win over Rennes in midweek, and will be without him once again when playing host to the Blades.

Further hamstring trouble was picked up during the warm-up ahead of a meeting with Burnley and Lampard has revealed that Pulisic is yet to return to training.

The Blues boss told reporters when offering a fitness update: “[Pulisic] not fit to play, still suffering with his hamstring.

“He's not training at the moment. Kepa [Arrizabalaga] is recovered. Slight bit of pain but in the squad.”

Lampard added when delivering more detail on the problem that is holding Pulisic back: “He trained at a low level in midweek and wasn't comfortable. We have to keep looking for the right solution.”

While disappointed to have Pulisic stuck on the sidelines, Chelsea do boast plenty of alternative options within their ranks.

Kai Havertz is not among those at present, as he self-isolates following a positive Covid-19 test, but Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham caught the eye as a front three against Rennes.

Another clean sheet was collected in that fixture, with the Blues plugging the defensive leaks that have been holding them back.

Momentum has been established by the west London giants, but Lampard is reluctant to rule them into a Premier League title race just yet.

He said: “We have to wait. A long way to go. The start has been open, some unexpected results but it may level itself out. I won't jump ahead too much at the moment but it is open.”