Pulisic earns first Premier League start since August as he gets Chelsea chance against Burnley
Comments()
Getty
Christian Pulisic is set to start for Chelsea against Burnley on Saturday evening, marking his first appearance in Frank Lampard's Premier League starting XI since August.
The American has hardly featured for the Blues since making a big-money move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, with the manager preferring the put his faith in the club's academy prospects.
Chelsea are looking for a win at Turf Moor against the Clarets to move them into the Premier League's top three.
Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Rodriguez, Barnes.
Chelsea XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Tomori, Zouma, Alonso, Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount, Willian, Pulisic, Abraham.
More to follow...