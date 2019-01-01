Transfers
PSG

PSG's 21-game unbeaten run ends as Lyon continue to be thorn for French champions

Moussa Dembele and Nabil Fekir star as Bruno Genesio's side claim a 2-1 win over the reigning champions

Lyon continued their impressive run over Paris Saint-Germain as they ended the Ligue 1 leaders' 21-match unbeaten run at the Groupama Stadium.

Moussa Dembele's header and a penalty from Nabil Fekir secured victory over Bruno Genesio's side after Angel di Maria had given the defending champions an early lead.

PSG are 10 points clear of Lille at the top and have seen their hopes of going the whole campaign without losing dashed.

Meanwhile, Lyon have a six-point cushion over fourth place Saint-Etienne in the race for the final Champions League spot.

Argentina international Di Maria opened the scoring after seven minutes, playing a role in a goal for the fourth time in as many games.

But the French champions would go on to lose their first Ligue 1 game after scoring first since January 2015, when they were downed 4-2 by Bastia.

Leo Dubois teed up Dembele for the equaliser, as the ex-Celtic forward beat Alphonse Areola to the ball to nod into an empty net.

Dembele would turn provider after being fouled by Thiago Silva to win a penalty after the break.

Fekir sent Areola the wrong way from the spot to thrust Lyon ahead.

No player has contributed to more goals against PSG since the start of the 2017-18 campaign than the France international, who now has two goals and an assist during that period against Thomas Tuchel's men,

The victory was the fourth time Lyon have beaten their rivals since Qatar Sports Investments took over the club in August 2011.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his assistant Mike Phelan watched the defeat less than two weeks before Manchester United's Champions League last-16 first leg clash with the Paris club.

