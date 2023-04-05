PSG worried that Neymar will FAIL any medical with potential transfer suitors in the summer

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly worried that Neymar will fail any medical with potential transfer suitors in the summer window.

Neymar suffered an ankle ligament injury

Had to undergo surgery in Doha

PSG worried about the forward's fitness

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian picked up an ankle injury against Lille on February 19 and was subsequently forced to undergo surgery in Doha, which has been considered a success. Neymar is now following an extensive rehabilitation programme, but is not expected to return to action for PSG before the end of the season. According to Le Parisien, PSG are eager to offload the forward in the summer but fear that he might fail a potential medical with any new club. Neymar has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months, but his fitness problems are likely to prevent a big-money switch.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report states that PSG sporting director Luis Campos is pushing for Neymar's exit due to his continued lack of availability, with it his desire to see Kylian Mbappe take centre stage in the club's long-term project ahead of the 31-year-old.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Neymar still has a contract until 2027 at Parc des Princes, and is now considered to have weakened ankles after many years of niggling injuries, which may well put off any interested clubs. Moreover, according to The Athletic, the Brazil international does not wish to leave PSG and would be happy to see out the remaining years of his career in the French capital.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Christophe Galtier's side will continue their fight for the Ligue 1 title without the services of Neymar, with a trip to Nice up next on Saturday.