PSG women star Aminata Diallo arrested following violent 'attack on the club's players'

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that midfielder Aminata Diallo was taken into police custody on Wednesday morning "following an attack on the club's players" last week.

The news came just a day after the France international featured in PSG's comprehensive Women's Champions League victory over Real Madrid, playing 89 minutes in the 4-0 group-stage win.

What has been said?

In a statement released on Wednesday, the club said: "Paris Saint-Germain can confirm that Aminata Diallo was taken into custody this morning by the Versailles Regional Police Service as part of the proceedings opened following an attack on the club's players last Thursday evening.

"Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed.

"Since Thursday evening the club has taken all necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its entire women's team.

"Paris Saint-Germain is working with the Versailles Police to clarify the facts. The club is paying close attention to the progress of the proceedings and will study what action to take."

What has allegedly happened?

French publication L'Equipe alleges that Diallo was taken into custody following an assault on midfielder Kheira Hamraoui. The report alleges that Diallo was present in the car at the time her PSG team-mate was dragged out of the vehicle and attacked.

Hamraoui, who joined the club from Barcelona this summer, was not involved in the fixture against Real Madrid on Tuesday evening. Her last appearance came on October 31, when she started alongside Diallo in a 3-0 league win over Dijon.

The news comes in what is the biggest week of the season so far for PSG's women's team, who won their first ever Division 1 Feminine title last term.

The Parisians take on Lyon, French champions for 14 consecutive seasons until this year, this weekend before then travelling to Spain to face Real Madrid again next Thursday.

The Spanish side are their biggest rivals in their Women's Champions League group, which also features Icelandic side Breidablik and Kharkiv from Ukraine. PSG have so far picked up maximum points from their first three games in the competition, scoring 11 goals and conceding none.